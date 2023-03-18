Fulham Will Give Everything At Old Trafford – Marco Silva

Fulham manager, Marco Silva has come out to say that he is very pleased with how his team has performed this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very happy with what his players have been doing in the EPL this season, but he still has the ambition to do better and keep growing.

Silva added that he expects MUFC fans to be behind their team, but Fulham will give their all to qualify.

His words, “I’m really pleased with this team and this football club,”

“I have ambition to do better, we have to make this club keep growing. It’s a project that I’m really happy to be involved with. It’s my job and my ambition.”

“If you want to reach the semi-finals or Wembley, you can’t always expect the draw you want.”

“For us to be there, we have to play Manchester United. They’ll have their fans behind them, so we have to go there with respect and play at our best.”