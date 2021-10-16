Fully vaccinated visitors to Nigeria required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival – FG

The Nigerian Government has agreed that all visitors entering Nigeria, including the partially vaccinated and unvaccinated are required to do COVID-19 PCR tests on days 2 and 7 after arrival, while fully vaccinated people, will not be required to undergo 7 days isolation, but just a COVID test after 2 days.

This was made known by the Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, in a statement on Friday.

They added that the protocol would be effective from Monday, October 25, 2021.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers will also be required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days 2 and 7 after arrival.

“Fully vaccinated in-bound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory 7-days self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival.