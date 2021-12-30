Funke Felix-Adejumo Should Stop Attacking Women With Her Preachings – Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has come out to respond to Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo who said women should ensure they always cover their husband’s nakedness as there is no perfect husband anywhere. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Victoria, the clergywoman is always attacking women in her messages as she always talks about what women should do in a marriage.

Victoria wondered if Mrs Adejumo is always at home long enough to preach all the things she tells women to do in marriage.

Her words, ”Madam Preacher….Almost all your attacks are on Women ‘…..the fact that you wear the trousers in your marriage doesn’t mean you should keep attacking women…. U only talk about what the woman should or should not do….always…..I can’t even place your husband’s face….Are you home long enough to do all you preach? Cause I see you in different countries most times…Marriage is a union between ‘2’ people….there’s no ‘Perfect ‘ ……l would love to hear your husband preach about you ‘ if he ever does……”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.