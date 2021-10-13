Fury And Wilder Were Winners On Saturday Night – Mike Tyson

Popular boxer, Mike Tyson has come out to react to Tyson Fury’s sensational heavyweight victory over Deontay Wilder. He recently had his say via his social media page, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, it was surely one of the greatest fights ever not just because of skill, but for action and excitement.

Tyson added that the battle was all guts, heart & determination and he believes they both won on the night.

His words, “Fury vs Wilder fight will go down as one of greatest. Not for skill but for action and excitement.”

“That fight was all guts, heart & determination. Everybody won Saturday night. The fight was bigger than the hype.”

“Both of them reached all time great status.”

WOW.

Tyson Luke Fury (born 12 August 1988) is a British professional boxer. He is a two-time heavyweight world champion, having held the WBC, The Ring magazine and lineal titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020; previously he held the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

With his defeat of Wilder, Fury became the third heavyweight, after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali, to hold The Ring magazine title twice, and the first heavyweight in history to have held the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring magazine titles.

As of April 2020, he is ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight by ESPN, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB), and BoxRec, as well as the second-best active boxer, pound for pound, by BoxRec, sixth by the TBRB, and seventh by ESPN.

Tyson Luke Fury was born on 12 August 1988 in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester to Irish parents Amber and John Fury, and was raised in a house in Styal. Fury was born three months premature and weighed 1 pound (450 g).