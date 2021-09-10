Fury Is Using Coronavirus As An Excuse – Wilder

Ex WBC boxing champion, Deontay Wilder has come out to blast Tyson Fury for making excuses with coronavirus. He recently revealed this while speaking with the media, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the truth of the matter is that Fury has been battling with sparring and the younger heavyweight boxers he is training with have been prepping him up.

Wilder added that he is definitely ready for the upcoming fight between them, so it is up to Fury.

His words, “I’m ready. I hope they are ready,”

“I hope they have their priorities in line. Their game-plan, how they are going to approach the fight.”

“They’re trying to run away from it, I’m running to it. I don’t believe he had COVID… I know he wasn’t doing well in camp. The young guys were piecing him up. I had a young guy from my camp who was piecing him up.”

“Sparring has been amazing. I can’t say names but just know there have been a lot of people on the canvas.”