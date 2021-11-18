Gabon Will Be Prepared For AFCON Next Year – Aubameyang

Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come out to say that Gabon is ready for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He recently revealed this after his country failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

According to the 2016 African Footballer of the Year, he absolutely believes Gabon are on track for their next challenge in Cameroon in January.

He added that his focus is now solely on Arsenal football club and his English Premier League.

His words, “Back in London. We didn’t qualify for World Cup but I could see during these games we are ready for what’s coming next, Afcon in January. Now focus on [Arsenal].”