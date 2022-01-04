Cross River 2023: We’ll Retrieve Guns, Weeds From Our Youths – Governorship Candidate, Hogan

A governorship aspirant in Cross River State, Mr. Hogan Ita, has pledged to take guns, machetes and weeds from youths and discourage gangsterism, cultism and crimes in the state.

In their places, he has vowed to replace them with power and knowledge to enable them thrive positively and compete with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

The ICT entrepreneur spoke to our correspondent in Calabar in the course of his consultation with stakeholders.

“We will take the guns given to youths in Cross River by selfish and greedy politicians and give them knowledge and power.

“We shall focus majorly on the youths to see that they hate violence, banditry, brigandage and political ‘harlotism.

“We will make them to hate the political slavery they have been forced into and use their creative energy to liberate the world and the state in particular.

Hogan said he is going to completely turn around the fortunes and upscale the situation of the state if the people give him the opportunity to serve as their governor next year.

“If eventually elected next year, the state will be shifted from oil based to knowledge-based economy,” he assured.

On zoning, the aspirant said he believes in the indivisibility and total unity of the three senatorial districts.