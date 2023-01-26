Gabriel Jesus And Zinchenko Needed A New Challenge – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to insist that he has no regrets over selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has incredible respect for both players and what they gave to City, so he cannot regret a move all parties agreed to.

Pep added that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko simply needed a new challenge at this stage of their careers.

His words, “Oleks and Gabriel have been amazing with us. I have incredible respect for them as a person and then as football players. Of course, we want to beat them. But with all the success they had, their families, well, I am more than delighted. If it has happened, it Is because the players and both the clubs agreed with that.”

“Many times Oleks could have left but he said, ‘No, no I want to stay, I want to stay’, and he stayed. Gabriel the same. They were here for a lot of years and they needed a new challenge. Arsenal wanted them and it happened in a natural way. So, if it’s going well for them, congratulations. You have to try to beat them, be close to them, tomorrow, next weeks, later in the season and in the future.”