Gallagher Will Not Feature Vs Manchester City – Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca has come out to provide a fresh update on Conor Gallagher. Recall that the midfielder’s proposed move to Atletico Madrid was all but signed off before the transfer stalled, and fans have been reacting.

According to the manager, Gallagher has been back in London for a few days now and he is currently training separately from the first team, so he will not be involved in the match vs Manchester City.

Enzo added that the midfielder is doing a few medical tests while the club finds a solution with Atletico Madrid.

His words, “Conor [Gallagher] is back. He is training apart. He is doing some medical tests and some training. He won’t be involved in the game. At this moment, he is trying to find a solution with the club.”

