Ganduje’s Critic, Dansarauniya Decamps To Shekarau’s APC Faction After Release From Prison

Engr. Muazu Magaji Dansarauniya, who has been detained in prison for his alleged defamation of Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on social media, has formally expressed his full loyalty to Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s G-7 faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dansarauniya was released on bail on Saturday after staying in prison for about a week for failing to fulfil his bail conditions.

However, in a quick press conference at Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau Mundubawa country home, Sunday, Dansarauniya said his loyalty is now fully with the Shekarau APC faction because they mean well for Kano.

He said, “I have now and always been with Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau G-7 group and we will continue to do what is right for the betterment of youth in Kano.

“Our positions have always been just and direct for the good of Kano, and nothing will make us change that position, and knowing fully that Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau means well for Kano today I emphasis my loyalty with him and his course.”

However, Dansarauniya said he will not comment on anything about his case because he is a law-abiding citizen.