Gareth Southgate Seems Tired Of The England Job – Laura Woods

Popular journalist, Laura Woods has come out to say that Gareth Southgate will step down as England manager after Euro 2024. She recently revealed that this will be the case regardless of whether they beat Spain or not, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, having the sweet spot with a specific group of players only lasts so long, so she expects Gareth’s time with England to end sooner rather than later.

Laura added that Southgate’s demeanour has surely been different this tournament, and he seems tired of his current job.

Her words, “I think whatever happens in the final against Spain, Southgate will go. I’ve heard other managers talk about cycles before; having the sweet spot with a group of players only lasts so long and sometimes your cycle ends and you’ve taken a team as far as it can go.

I think Gareth is at that point. His demeanour has been different this tournament. He is slightly sharper in his interviews, seems tired of it, and is referencing ‘the noise’ a lot more. He also spoke about his players being crippled by a fear of public embarrassment in the group stages – although we seem to have shaken that and I do think that belief is largely created by the manager.

I am a really big fan of his and I don’t like to criticise because my memories of him have been incredible… and still are. I would love for him to get the send-off and the recognition he deserves and win us the Euros. His record with England is already impeccable – it deserves some silverware.”

WOW.