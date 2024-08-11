Gareth Southgate Shouldn’t Have Made A Quick Decision After Euro 2024 – Wenger

Arsenal legend, Arsene Wenger has come out to share his big regret he has in the wake of Gareth Southgate resigning as England manager. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he regrets not telling Southgate to avoid making a quick decision after losing yet another important final with the national team, and he only needed to give it time to think things through.

Wenger added that England will now have to find a competent replacement to continue the good job Gareth started.

His words, “I saw [Southgate] just after the final and I forgot to tell him: ‘Don’t make a quick decision’, because when you lose such a big final, you always think in the next 48 hours you will resign. So that’s the only regret I have. But after that you have to sign a competent guy who can continue to do the job he did.”

