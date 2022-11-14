Garnacho Is A Difference Maker For MUFC – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United youngster, Alejandro Garnacho has always been capable of making a big impact for the club, Bruno Fernandes has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Garnacho definitely has the talent and work rate to make the difference for the team off the bench, and he is very happy for his goals and assists this season.

Bruno added that the Argentine deserves the chances he has been having thus far, and he hopes he keeps taking them.

His words, “He has a lot of talent and his work rate together with the talent makes a big difference with us from the bench. It’s not the first time he makes a big impact for us. We are really happy for him and know he can give us goals, assists and prove the joy of football.”

“I think everyone is seeing signs that [he can go all the way]. Not because of his goals and assists but the way he comes into the game. Nobody likes to be on the bench so the attitude he has when he comes off has been fantastic. He deserves the chances he’s been having and he’s got his rewards. That’s what football’s about.”