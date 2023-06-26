Gbenga Daniel dishonest, didn’t support Tinubu, Dapo Abiodun – Ogun APC

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has slammed the former Governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, over his latest media interview, describing his assertion as a ‘drama of absurdity and cocktails of lies’.

Recall that Daniel, who is representing the Ogun East Senatorial district at the red chamber of the National Assembly, had granted a media interview, where he alleged that Governor Dapo Abiodun is still at daggers drawn with him for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the APC presidential primaries elections in 2022.

Reacting to the senator’s outburst, the State Assistant Publicity Secretary of APC, Olusola Ogunsanya, in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday, claimed that the said interview was an embodiment of “falsehood and blatant lies”.

According to the statement, at no time did Gbenga Daniel make a definite position to support the President, as it accused him of double standards and pecuniary tendencies.

The statement alleged that Daniel supported the PDP and it’s candidates during the last general elections in Ogun State.

It claimed the party and Governor Dapo Abiodun rescued Daniel at the point of his political oblivion, saying the former Governor had displayed an act of ingratitude by his action.

“Given the general perception about the former governor and his controversial image across Nigeria, it is basically needless to grant the man of many colours the dignity of a response.

“However, considering the power and passion of the media, especially, beyond the State and for the benefit of many of our citizens in the Diaspora, we have decided to set the records straight and place Daniel where he pathetically belongs.

“It is laughable to hear Gbenga Daniel talking about his comradeship in the progressive fold and claiming that Governor Dapo Abiodun was not part of the fold between 1998 and 1999, when everyone is aware of how Daniel with his sneaky Machiavellian tactics and maneuvers surreptitiously dislodged a progressive party in the State in 2003 and became governor on the platform of PDP.

” There is no record of Daniel’s role in Tinubu’s emergence as governor in Lagos State in 1999. In 2003, he contested under PDP and not AD, so what structure was he talking about? He ruled for eight years as a PDP governor before Ibikunle Amosun dislodged him and declared him persona non grata in the state, confining him to oblivion and castrating his businesses.

“Happily, President Tinubu knows more than any other person the dangerous antics of Gbenga Daniel and what he represents in the Nigerian political circles, and was alleged to have taunted him in the presence of some Senators, when he advised him to work on his reputation as a serial betrayal but a leopard will never change its spots”, the statement added.