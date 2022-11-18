Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Hang Out At Japanese Restaurant

Ex-Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has been seen out and about with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia again. The couple recently went out for a romantic dinner at a Japanese restaurant in his native Spain, and fans have been reacting.

Pique was seen holding hands with the PR student as they stood and chatted outside the eatery following their meal.

Gerard’s outing with his new love comes after he and ex, Shakira reached a custody agreement over their sons, Milan and Sasha, following their split earlier this year.

WOW.