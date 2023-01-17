Getting Sacked By MUFC Broke LVG – Wife

Louis van Gaal’s wife, Truus has come out to say that the ex-Netherlands coach cried after his brutal sacking by Manchester United back in 2016. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she always knew Louis would be fired by Manchester United because she always felt it, and when it finally happened, her husband looked very broken.

Truus added that LVG was actually happy when he won the FA Cup, only for him to find out that he still lost his job.

His words, “I knew Louis would be fired by Manchester United. I felt it. We had a small boardroom there and it was always fun with the old Manchester legends, Ferguson, Bobby Charlton. We had a table there with good food and drinks.”

“Suddenly, they stopped greeting us, just waved from afar. Something was wrong. It was female intuition.”

“Then when the man (Woodward) denies it, Louis accepts it. I said, ‘Louis, you’re going to be fired. Get wise to it.’ And I slammed the door of the apartment shut.”

“After the FA Cup final, Louis said, ‘Well, we did it!’ I said, ‘Louis, they say you’ve been fired.”

“He got so angry! ‘Why did you have to spoil my party? Stop all this aggressive nonsense!”

“Later, he said, “Hi, it’s Louis. You can come home, you were right”. His voice sounded broken, so I said, “Alright, I’m on my way”. When I came home I could see he’d been crying. I hugged him. I had tears in my eyes too.”