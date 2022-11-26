Ghana Manager Took Off His Key Players Way Too Early Vs Portugal – Asamoah Gyan

Ex-Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has come out to fault the match referee for the penalty that Cristiano Ronaldo converted against his country in the 3-2 World Cup defeat on Thursday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t agree with the penalty at all because it was nothing but a soft touch, and the referee should’ve at least checked the VAR to confirm his decision.

Gyan added that his country’s manager also got it wrong by taking off his best players way too early.

His words, “The penalty for me… I don’t agree, in my opinion because it was just a soft touch,”

“Although Ronaldo was a bit earlier, it wasn’t a touch that could be a penalty. The referee should have at least checked the video assistant referee and made his decision. For me, I think it was too soft.”

“The change came in too early. Although Dede Ayew got the goal, he was visibly exhausted before then, but after scoring, he and the man of the moment, Kudu were taken off which I disagree with a bit. But at the end of the day, the players stepped up to the plate. I think the second half is the best we have seen in this competition so far.”