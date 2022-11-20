Ghana Must Play Portugal Without Fear – Kalusha Bwalya

Ex-Zambia player, Kalusha Bwalya has sent a strong warning to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal that Ghana are good enough to win their World Cup group opener. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he just needs the Black Stars to go into every game with all the pride in the world to represent Ghana, and they will get positive results.

Bwalya added that if they beat Portugal, they will send a strong message to the rest of the teams in their group.

His words, “They should go into the game as Ghana, they are a very good team, very strong team and they can go there and dish it out against the best in the world and I feel they have a chance in the first game, to get a positive result.”

“If they can get the result, they will send a strong message to the rest of the teams in the group that they mean business.”

“Because it is only three games, the first game is very important in a tournament. If you lose the first game, then the hand breaks are out and you expose yourself, and you go into the next game, you risk everything and then you are back on your way home.”