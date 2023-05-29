Ghana President, Dangote, Governors, Others Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has joined prominent dignitaries to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu which held on Monday, May 29 at the at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Among them is the President of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele; Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo.

Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, Lai Mohammed, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Festus Keyamo, Akinwumi Adesina, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries are already at Eagle Square.

Security is tight at the nation’s capital where foreign heads of state, envoys, diplomats, former President Goodluck Jonathan, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo among others.

