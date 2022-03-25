Ghana Vs Nigeria Is More Than A Local Rivalry – Iheanacho

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has come out to talk up the Nigeria vs Ghana rivalry. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the World Cup qualifiers is definitely a massive game that is more than a local rivalry, and he expects every player involved to be up for it.

Iheanacho added that it would mean a lot to Nigerians for the team to qualify, so he’ll give his best to ensure that happens.

His words, “It’s not just a rivalry – it’s way more than that. It’s a lot of things. It’s a massive game.”

“It means everything to Nigerians anyway, and this time it’s for a World Cup place. I really hope we can go through and make our people happy.”

“I’m 100-per-cent confident that we will go through. Obviously they have a strong team, a strong squad, good players, and they really want to win as well, so it’s not going to be easy.”

“It’s going to be a fight. We have to work really hard and want it more than them. But I have so much confidence in this Nigeria team and the group of lads we have here. I’m very confident we will be at the World Cup.”