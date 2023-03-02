Gio Reyna Must Be Patient Amid Lack Of Game Time At BvB – Edin Terzic

Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic has come out to tell Gio Reyna to be patient as he waits for more opportunities to shine in Germany. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that Reyna has battled injury setbacks recently, so he only needs diligence and patience to prove himself worthy enough to play in the BvB first team again.

Edin added that the USA international knows what is expected of him at the club, and what he brings to the team.

His words, “Gio has always suffered setbacks. He was injured once with the national team. He has made a few short appearances, played from the start against Bremen, and had no playing time in the last three games.”

“He knows what we expect from him. But we also know what he can give us. He has to be diligent and patient.”