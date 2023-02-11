Giroud Knows I Don’t Hate French People – Emiliano Martinez

Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez has come out to say that Lionel Messi warned him against celebrating inappropriately with the Golden Glove trophy in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely wouldn’t celebrate the same way in hindsight, but he really did not set out to hurt anyone when he did it.

Martinez added that he does not hate French people at all, and Giroud can be his witness.

His words, “Do I regret the celebrations? Well, there are things I wouldn’t do again in the same way,”

“I didn’t set out to hurt anyone. Throughout my career, I’ve played with French people and I’ve never had a problem… You can ask Giroud what kind of person I am. I really like the French culture and mentality. The gesture I made with the best goalkeeper trophy was a joke with my team-mates. I had already done it at the Copa America, and they all said to me: ‘No way’ to do it again. Even Leo told me that. I did it for them, nothing more. It lasted a second and that was it.”