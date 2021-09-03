Global COVID-19 Update: 220.3m confirmed cases and 4.5m recorded deaths as of September 3, 2021

The cases and deaths due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic or outbreak are increasing daily as shown in the high-level statistics shown below, including top 5 country cases by total confirmed cases and total deaths by country.
Coronavirus Cases: 220,338,283
Deaths: 4,562,509
Recovered: 196,963,338
Active Cases: 18,812,436 currently infected patients in mild or critical conditions.
Closed Cases: 201,525,847 cases that have concluded and either led to recovery or deaths.
Top 5 by total cases:
1. United States (USA): 40,537,943
2. India: 32,944,664
3. Brazil: 20,830,712
4. Russia: 6,975,174
5. UK: 6,904,969
Top 5 cases by total deaths:
1. United States (USA): 663,047
2. Brazil: 582,004
3. India : 440,243
4. Mexico: 261,496
5. Peru: 198,364
the total cases confirmed across the affected countries; United States (USA), India, Brazil,Russia and the France top the list of countries with most reported and confirmed cases.
