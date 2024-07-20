Global IT Outage: Over 5,000 Flights Cancelled Amid ‘Security Arms Race’ Software Crash

In a worldwide IT catastrophe, more than 5,000 flights have been cancelled, healthcare services disrupted, and payroll systems potentially compromised due to a software update.

A software update from global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike caused chaos across various sectors, including airlines, healthcare, shipping, and finance. The update led to computer systems crashing worldwide, with industry experts warning that it could take weeks to fully resolve the resulting issues.

Services are gradually coming back online after significant disruptions. However, companies are still grappling with backlogs of delayed and cancelled flights, missed medical appointments, and other service interruptions.

CrowdStrike, a leading $83bn cybersecurity company, acknowledged that a defect in a “single content update for Windows” triggered the crisis. The update, part of their Falcon platform, led to a logic error causing widespread system failures. Despite the severity, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre and CrowdStrike confirmed that this was not a cyber attack but a technical fault.

Impact on Flights and Critical Services

Flight Cancellations: Nearly 3,000 flights within or into the U.S. were cancelled today, with major airlines like Delta, United, and American experiencing significant disruptions. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport saw the highest number of cancellations.

Nearly 3,000 flights within or into the U.S. were cancelled today, with major airlines like Delta, United, and American experiencing significant disruptions. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport saw the highest number of cancellations. Healthcare Disruptions: Hospitals and clinics worldwide faced appointment cancellations and delays in service, compounding the strain on healthcare systems already battling post-pandemic pressures.

Hospitals and clinics worldwide faced appointment cancellations and delays in service, compounding the strain on healthcare systems already battling post-pandemic pressures. Emergency Services: Several 911 call centres, including those in Alaska and New Hampshire, reported outages but have since resumed normal operations.

The UK government activated its COBRA emergency team to address the crisis. Businesses worldwide are now facing critical questions about how to prevent future outages caused by updates intended to enhance security.

The incident has cast a spotlight on the delicate balance between cybersecurity advancements and operational stability. CrowdStrike, serving over 20,000 subscribers including giants like Amazon and Microsoft, is conducting a thorough root cause analysis to prevent recurrence.