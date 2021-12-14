    Login
    Gnabry Is A Better Player Than He Gets Credit For – Nagelsmann

    Sports

    Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann has come out to hail Serge Gnabry for his performance vs Stuttgart. He recently revealed that the German is an extraordinary player for contributing all five of his side’s goals on Tuesday.

    According to him, the winger is actually a better player than he has been given credit for, and he expects him to keep improving.

    He added that Gnabry has probably played fewer minutes than he has deserved this season.

    His words, “He had a very good game.”

    “The first goal was incredible. The two assists were really good.”

    “He’s an extraordinary player, he probably played fewer minutes than he deserved this season – today he’s done a great job.”

