God Broke Down The Wall Of Jericho In My Sister’s Life – Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa’s sister, Busayo and her husband, Stian Fossengen are expecting their first child after six years of marriage. The media personality recently reacted via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is grateful to God on behalf of her sister because He parted the Red Sea and broke the wall of Jericho in her life.

Toke added that she will keep shouting off God’s goodness towards her family members till eternity.

Her words, “This testimony has me in awe of God. I can’t wait to share it. The Lord has remembered me. The Lord has parted the Red Sea. The Lord has broken the wall of Jericho.”

“Dear Caleb and Rose, 30 years after, the Lord has extended your lineage.”

“Thank you Jesus. Thank you.”

“This one that you have done God, I will shout off your goodness till eternity.”

WOW.