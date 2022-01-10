God Gives Happiness, Money Can’t Buy It – Banky W

Popular singer, Banky W has come out to say that he struggled with promiscuity and pornography many years ago. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, even if he was a successful record label executive, he still felt empty and wretched because he was very far from God.

Banky W added that even when he felt like he had made a lot of money, he was still not happy because he was not where God created him to be.

His words, “I have been fortunate to be able to do what I love for a living, for a long time. I am grateful for the small success we have experienced in music, in film, in media, in entertainment and in other ventures, food, a bit of real estate. But there is what I like to call a God-shaped void inside every man and until you start to fill that void with God, you will find that you will come up short regardless of what success you have or how successful or happy you may seem in the eyes of the world. There is an emptiness you feel when you are disconnected from that source.”

“In the eyes of the world, I was a successful artist. I had been a successful record label executive but I still felt empty and wretched. There were things I was struggling with on a personal basis. Everything from promiscuity to pornography just real things that people struggled with on a personal basis. This is now getting to areas where one feels that one is in bondage and one is trying to clean one’s self but you keep making the same mistake. So you are just stuck in this place of feeling far from God, feeling separated from God. Feeling that I have made a little bit of money but I am still not happy and I am still not fulfilled and still not where God created me to be.”

“There is an emptiness you feel when you are disconnected from that source. It is a purpose thing, not a pay thing. It’s a meaning thing not about money. That’s why you see some of this billionaires pass away on their own account”