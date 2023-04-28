God Spared My Life From Prostate Cancer – CharlyBoy

Popular figure, CharleyBoy is set to have a Thanksgiving mass after surviving cancer. He recently revealed that he will be going for Thanksgiving on Saturday to thank God for surviving prostate cancer, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, God spared his life from the deadly disease, and he has finally realized that it is not easy to be a man.

His words, “Tomorrow I Dey go thank God for sparing my life from prostate cancer. Hopefully my instrument go begin to function again, I go let una know cos I go do another Thanksgiving for dat one. It’s not easy to be a Manoooo.”

