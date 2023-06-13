Going 50/50 With Gabrielle Union Was A Collective Decision – Dwyane Wade

Ex-NBA star, Dwyane Wade has come out to speak about splitting bills 50/50 with his wife, Gabrielle Union. He recently had his say while speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is married to a working actress who spends time away from the family a lot, and the decision to split the bills was a collective one.

Dwayne added that he once called to tell her he paid for a house in her absence, and Gabrielle said that should never repeat itself.

His words, “I haven’t given no color to this, but it’s thinkpieces going around about me as a man.”

“Let’s talk about it. So, the whole 50/50 concept, so I understand what 50/50 means. [It] means that everything in life, you got your half and I got my half. We’ll put this s**t together and try to make 100. That is not how our relationship works, all right? Everybody think 50/50, they think ‘Hey, if he gettin’ a sandwich, you gotta put 50% on that!”

“50/50 in our household is- first of all, let’s say that I have 20 to 50 responsibilities.”

“My wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities. When I say that, that means she has a mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, she has a lot of things that she’s responsible for. You know what she does? She pays one hundred percent of that. You know what I do? I pay one hundred percent of my life. My wife is a working actress, spends time away from the family, we decided together.”

“I think one time, we was in Miami, I said something about it being my house that I pay for. She said, ‘You will never say something like that to me again when it’s something that we share.’ So my wife was like ‘When we move to L.A., I got half on it.”

