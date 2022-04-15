Good Friday: Oluwole Wants Christians To Imbibe The Virtue Of Christ’s Selfless Service

The Asiwaju Odo Makun Kingdom, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, has called on all Christians to imbibe the selfless service and sacrifice of Jesus Christ in commemoration of his crucifixion and death at the calvary.

In a statement released by the Director of Media and Publicity, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole Campaign Organisation, to mark the Good Friday, Deji Babington-Ashaye, Oluwole emphasizes the essence of Christ’s crucifixion and asks Christians to pray fervently for peace and love to reign in Nigeria.

“Given the worsening situation of insecurity and unprecedented poverty level in the country, it’s imperative for Christians to seize this moment of Christ’s exemplary sacrifice to seek God’s intervention so that we all can live a good and peaceful life.”

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives hopeful, Remo Federal Constituency, called on all Christian leaders to intensify the preachings and practices of Christ and the love of God for humanity.

Oluwole pleads with armed men from different sections of Nigeria to shun all evil acts, stop the bloodshed, sheath swords and embrace dialogue so that the country can progress and we all can live in peace and abundance.