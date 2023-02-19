Goodison Park Can Help Lift Everton’s Season – Sean Dyche

Everton manager, Sean Dyche has come out to say that Goodison Park can help lift Everton’s season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there have been lots of historical atmospheres at Goodison Park since the stadium started existing, and what is clear is that the team has to earn a reaction from the crowd every match day.

He added that the players must keep earning the respect of the crowd, and he is glad they are doing that so far.

His words, “There are lots of historical times when Goodison Park has been considered that.”

“I have been here lots of times myself as an away manager and felt that – you have to earn it. Two decent performances, two clean sheets and the crowd were there again today.”

“You have to earn the respect and some players are beginning to show that, someone like Seamus has provided years of service, some are in that question mark period and some to re-earn it. That is how football is.”

“The crowd will allow them to earn that respect and pay it back, that was on show today.”