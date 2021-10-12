Nigeria’s Squad Depth Will Help Us Qualify For 2022 FIFA World Cup – Yakubu Ayegbeni

Super Eagles legend, Yakubu Ayegbeni has come out to say that Nigeria will qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. He recently revealed that he remains optimistic despite being stunned by the Central African Republic in Lagos.

According to him, he is still very confident that the Super Eagles will be among the 32 teams to feature in Qatar because we have the required squad depth.

Yakubu added that players like Ndidi and Osimhen have what it takes to help the nation achieve all we need to achieve.

His words, “I think when any country wants to play Nigeria, they always give more and it gets tough.”

“We might have lost one game, but I still believe we’ve got a chance to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.”

“I think with the players we have in the team like [Wilfred] Ndidi as well as [Victor] Osimhen the striker, we have a chance to qualify.”

“I’m not scared but I know we’ll qualify because we’ve got the players. We’ve struggled in the past to qualify for the World Cup, but I think with this team and the way they play now, and the countries they’re playing against now, I think we’ve got chances to pull through.”

“I worked so hard to be at the South Africa World Cup.”

“It’s a dream as a player you want to play in those big tournaments. You want to play there at the World Cup and for me, to get the opportunity to be in South Africa – the first African country to host the World Cup is a joy for me.”

“I knew that was the last World Cup for me because I was almost 29, 30 and the next one was going to be in four years.”

“It’s a great memory for every player all over the world. You want to play for your country. You see the best players, you play against the best players, the atmosphere is unbelievable.”

“For me to be there, it’s a moment I’ll never forget – to play for my country at the World Cup, and score goals as well. I scored one and I missed one, it’s part of the game!”