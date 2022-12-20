Kris Jenner And I Were Never Attracted To Each Other – O.J. Simpson

American broadcaster and actor, O.J. Simpson has once again denied an age-old rumor of sleeping with Kris Jenner and fathering Khloe Kardashian. He recently had his say via his “Full Send Podcast,” and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kris Jenner is not his type at all and she was also married to his friend, Robert Kardashian when the untrue rumor started.

OJ added that there’s no truth to the notion that he hooked up with Kris because they were never attracted to each other.

His words, “I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But, you know. I was dating supermodels!”

“But the rumor ain’t true. Not even, nowhere close to being true. I’ve never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me … so that was never a case.”

WOW.