    Google Has Failed Me On The Definition Of True Democracy – Jim Iyke

    Celebrity News

    Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has come out to share his thoughts about the comment the Oba of Lagos made about Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour ahead of the election and reports surrounding the election. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Jim Iyke

    Recall that the Oba said that the incumbent Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will win even though Gbadebo’s future is bright.

    Reacting, Jim Iyke wrote, “SOMEBODY PLS…. REMIND ME AGAIN, WHAT DEMOCRACY MEANS? GOOGLE HAS FAILED ME. A WISE MAN MADE ME TAKE THE CHOICE OF DUAL, EVEN MULTIPLE CITIZENSHIP SERIOUSLY YEARS AGO. I LISTENED. IM HERE FOR SOME LOGICAL INSIGHTS. NO MAN IS AN ISLAND.
    NOT HERE FOR THE DIMWIT INSULTS. PLS TAKE NOTE. GOD BLESS NIGERIA. SMH.”

    WOW.

