Google unveils new AI-driven features for Play Store

Tech giant, Google continues to find ways to put AI into everything it does as it launched a series of advanced features for its Play Store, aimed at encouraging users to explore and engage with content beyond just downloading apps.

The company stated that this is an approach to enhancing user experience on the Play Store through advanced AI technology. By offering more personalized, engaging, and efficient ways to discover and interact with content, Google aims to set a new standard in app store user engagement.

Announcing the new features via a statement released on Wednesday, Google said:

“Our latest updates to the Play Store are designed to enhance user experience by leveraging AI to provide more personalized and engaging interactions. We are introducing AI-powered app comparisons, automatically organized categories, dedicated content hubs, personalized data controls, and support for playing multiple mobile games on PCs.”

Key Features Introduced

Google Play Games on PC

Available in 141 countries, the catalog now includes over 3,000 games, allowing seamless play across mobile and PC.

AI-Powered Enhancements

App Comparisons: Leveraging Google’s Gemini AI, users can now easily compare apps within the same category, receiving detailed descriptions for each option.

AI FAQs and Review Summaries: AI-generated FAQs on game detail pages and review summaries help users make informed decisions quickly.

Collections and Curated Spaces

Collections: Users can access categories like “Food,” “Game,” and “Social” by long-pressing the Play Store icon, displaying relevant apps and recent interactions.

Curated Spaces: Dedicated hubs, starting with “Comics” in Japan, offer users a deep dive into specific content areas, such as manga and anime.

Personalization and Controls

Data Personalization Controls: Users can manage how their app data is used for personalized recommendations and ads under “Personalization in Play” in Profile settings.

Gaming Features

Multi-Game Support on PC: Google Play Games on PC now supports running two games simultaneously in separate windows.

Enriched Game Details Page: Post-installation, game detail pages display new content, promotions, AI-powered FAQs, and developer videos.

Improved Navigation and Recommendations

Improved Detail Pages: Launched in March, these pages offer device-specific screenshots, ratings, reviews, and optimized search results.

Editorial Recommendations: Google’s merchandising teams curate app and game recommendations for various celebrations and themes, such as Black History Month and Ramadan.

Upcoming Policy Changes

Google has also previewed its latest policy updates for the Play Store, set to take effect on August 31. The company plans to remove apps that fail to meet its standards, including those that crash, lack basic utility, or do not provide engaging content.

What You Should Know

Earlier in February, Google introduced significant updates to the Play Store and began testing a new AI-powered summary feature called “App Highlights.” The feature briefly summarizes the key points of an app that you can view at a glance.

In a bold move to maintain its leadership in AI, Google intends to invest over $100 billion in AI technology development. Demis Hassabis, the CEO of DeepMind, announced this at a TED conference in Vancouver while addressing questions about Google’s AI initiatives.

The Nigerian government has also unveiled an initiative to train 1,000 Nigerians annually in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other cutting-edge technologies.

The government is partnering with a private tech company, Gluwa, to drive the program. Shettima called on Nigerian youths to embrace the initiative, emphasizing its importance for the nation’s economic future.