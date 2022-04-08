Gov Ortom Clears Air On Alleged Rift With PDP National Chair, Iyorchia Ayu

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has clarified that he has no issue with the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu as has been speculated.

There has been speculation that the governor, who is the chairman of the party’s zoning committee ahead of the 2023 general election, was not on good terms with the PDP chairman.

But Ortom, while speaking during a meeting with all his political appointees from 14 local government areas of the state, said those disseminating such stories will be disappointed.

According to him, “I have no single problem with our national chairman, Senator Ayu, our leader, Senator David Mark, Senators Abba Moro, Gabriel Suswam, Orker Jev or any leader of the party.

“We are consulting with one another without rancour. So there is no truth whatsoever in such rumours”.