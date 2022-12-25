Gov Umahi fines Ebonyi APC N5m for contravening order on campaign venues

The Ebonyi State Government has fined the All Progressives Congress, APC, the sum of five million naira for contravening the provisions of the state’s Executive Order 3 of 2022.

Executive Order 3 prohibits political parties from using public places such as parks, markets and schools, among others, for political activities without obtaining due clearance from the state government.

Recall that Governor David Umahi had in November signed an order prohibiting parties from using critical infrastructures for pasting posters without obtaining state clearance and using public facilities for a campaign.

The state, in a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, expressed that the governor was saddened by political parties’ continuous pasting of posters on meridians, electric poles, flyover bridges and concrete roads.

“These parties include the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and Labour Party, LP.

“When APC flagged off its governorship and presidential campaigns in the state, it littered the infrastructure with posters that made other political parties follow suit. Most of the critical infrastructure has been littered with posters against the law of the state and the Executive Order regarding the pasting of posters and billboards.’’

Orji noted that the governor had consequently decided to use his own political party, APC, to set an example as a deterrent to others. The party is thus fined N5 million for contravening the Executive Order.

“The All Progressive Congress must pay the money to Ebonyi State’s Internally Generated Revenue account, obtain a receipt and publish the payment in all media platforms before 31st of December or risk a N50 million default fee.

“The Governor, however, decided to forgive other political parties and appeal to them to remove their posters on critical infrastructures before 31st December.

“Government will seal secretariats and campaign office of all parties that fail to remove posters or desist from continuous pasting of posters on critical infrastructure,’’ Umahi warned.

Also, Governor Umahi banned all street campaigns in the state.