Governor Ademola Adeleke Attends Davido’s Concert

Davido‘s Timeless Concert was held yesterday, and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State was in attendance. This was recently revealed at the event, and fans have been reacting.
Adeleke was spotted waving at the huge crowd which turned up for concert, and some were even lucky enough to take pictures with him.
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate