Governor Fintiri Urges President Tinubu to Address Nigerians’ Grievances Swiftly

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has called on President Bola Tinubu to promptly address the grievances voiced by Nigerians.

In a statewide broadcast delivered on Sunday afternoon, Fintiri emphasised that merely acknowledging the concerns of the public is insufficient; decisive action is necessary to address the issues raised.

During his address, Governor Fintiri reflected on the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests in Adamawa State, commending residents for their peaceful conduct.

Despite the generally calm nature of the protests, Fintiri underscored the need for the Federal Government to take serious note of the people’s demands.

“The protests might be deemed unpopular due to their execution in some states, but the message is unequivocal and the demands are valid. We cannot ignore the widespread hunger and poverty affecting our nation,” Fintiri asserted.

He stressed that those in leadership positions must not only listen to the people’s concerns but also take concrete actions to address them.

The governor’s remarks serve as a reminder that leaders must not merely assure citizens that their voices have been heard but must also demonstrate tangible efforts in resolving their issues.

“The key lesson from these protests is that it is not enough to simply tell the public that we have heard their cries.

We must show that we are taking the necessary steps to address their concerns effectively,” Fintiri emphasised.

According to Media Outlets, after an intense start to the protests on August 1 and 2, particularly in the state capital Yola, demonstrations in Adamawa State have largely subsided.

The state has thus far experienced no incidents of violence related to the protests, reflecting the peaceful nature of the public’s expression of discontent.

Governor Fintiri’s call to action highlights the broader national sentiment that, while peaceful protests are a legitimate means of expressing discontent, they also underscore the urgent need for responsive governance.

His address aims to ensure that the government’s attention is firmly focused on implementing meaningful changes to address the critical issues of hunger, poverty, and governance that have been brought to light by the protests.