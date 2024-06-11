Governor Umaru Urges Commitment to Democratic Principles on Democracy Day

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has called on Nigerians, particularly residents of the state, to renew their commitment to and uphold the principles of democracy.

This call comes amid concerns over persistent challenges such as electoral violence, insecurity, ethnic and religious intolerance, and economic hardship, which the governor believes are hindering the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Governor Bago emphasized that Democracy Day symbolizes the triumph of the collective will of the people over dictatorship and oppression, marking a significant milestone in the country’s history.

He reflected on the struggles, sacrifices, aspirations, and resilience of Nigerians who have shown their commitment to democracy through election participation, human rights advocacy, and the defense of the rule of law.

“Democracy has facilitated greater transparency and accountability in governance, a multi-party system which has led to vibrant political competition, expression of diverse viewpoints and increased civic engagement among others,” Bago noted.

He urged Nigerians to use the Democracy Day celebration to reflect on both the progress made and the challenges faced, and to deepen democratic ideals for a stronger democracy.

He stressed that achieving this requires a renewed commitment and collective effort from all citizens.

Governor Bago advocated for continuous electoral reforms, strengthening democratic institutions, promoting youth and women’s participation in politics, investing in education and youth empowerment, and addressing socio-economic challenges.

These measures, he said, are crucial for the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, let us honour the sacrifices of past heroes and heroines who fought for democracy and our freedom,” Bago said.

He also assured the people of Niger State of his unwavering commitment to a secure, transformed, and prosperous state, in line with the New Niger agenda.