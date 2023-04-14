Governor Uzodinma emerges Imo APC governorship candidate

Governor Hope Uzodinma has emerged as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Imo State governorship election.

The chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, Rear Admiral William Kayoda (retd) declared Uzodinma as the party’s flagbearer for the November 11 exercise.

The party’s primary election was held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital, on Friday.

Uzodimma polled 63,618 votes after the party adopted the direct primary mode of election.

In his speech, Uzodinma promised to redouble his efforts in tackling insecurity and delivering good governance to the people of the state if re-elected.