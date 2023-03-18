Governorship Election: Live Updates, Results from 28 States

The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections hold across the country today, Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Governorship election will take place in 28 States across the nation with just a few incumbent Governors seeking re-election while most of the States will be electing new chief Executive Officers.

In Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, nominated Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran as their candidate and they will battle Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

Two major political parties, the PDP and APC, have the most candidates for Saturday’s election but will have to do more work to win in some states where the Labour Party have candidates.

In Akwa Ibom, Akan Udofia is the APC candidate and other states are: Abia – Ikechi Emenike, Adamawa – Aishatu Dairu Binani , Bauchi – Sadique Abubakar, Kaduna – Uba Sani, Gombe – Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Delta – Ovie Omo-Agege, Borno – Babagana Zulum, Cross River – Bassey Otu, Jigawa – Umar Namadi, Kano – Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Ebonyi – Ogbonna Nwifuru, Enugu – Uche Nnaji, Katsina – Dikko Umaru Radda, Kebbi – Nasiru Idris, Kwara -AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Ogun – Dapo Abiodun, Nasarawa – Abdullahi Sule, Plateau -Netanwe Yilwatda, Rivers – Tonye Cole, Yobe -Mala Buni, Zamfara – Muhammad Bello, and Oyo – Teslim Folarin

The PDP candidates across the country are Okechukwu Ahiwe – Abia., Umaru Fintiri – Adamawa., Umo Bassey – Akwa Ibom., Ibrahim Mohammed – Bauchi., Titus Uba – Benue, Mohammed Ali Jafari – Borno, Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta, Peter Mbah – Enugu, Muhammad Barde – Gombe, Mustapha Sule-Lamido – Jigawa, Isa Ashiru Kudan – Kaduna, Muhammed Abacha – Kano., Aminu Bande – Kebbi.,Abdullah Yahman – Kwara, Abdul-Azeez Adediran – Lagos. David Ombugadu – Nassarawa, Segun Sowunmi – Ogun, Seyi Makinde – Oyo, Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau, Siminialayi Fubara – Rivers, Sa’adu Umar – Sokoto

Kefas Agbu – Taraba, Sheriff Abdullahi Yobe, Dauda Lawal – Zamfara.

The Labour Party gave the more established political parties a run for their money in the February 25 presidential election and there is the general feeling that the Peter Obi factor may sweep across the country once more today.

Follow this thread for updates, results from the governorship election in the 28 states.