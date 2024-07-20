Graduates laud MTN-MUSON Scholarship over musical talent development

Graduates of the MTN-MUSON Scholarship programme have praised the sponsors of the initiative for boosting musical talent development in the country.

Speaking on behalf of other graduates of the programme, Adebayo Gabriel, also known as “Lala,” credited the initiative with fundamentally transforming their musical abilities and career trajectory.

This year, the MTN Foundation, in collaboration with the Musical Society of Nigeria’s School of Music, awarded scholarships to 30 talented individuals, providing them with opportunities to enhance their skills across various areas of music.

According to Gabriel, the initiative has refined and improved their skills in diverse areas of music.

“I used to believe I had reached a professional level in music. However, as time passed, I realised there was so much more to learn,” Gabriel said in a statement shared by the Foundation.

He noted that his experience at MUSON allowed him to venture beyond contemporary bass into classical music and double bass, significantly broadening his musical expertise.

With another year of this programme completed and 30 scholarship recipients set to take on the world and thrive in their chosen fields, some of the students have taken the time to reflect on what has been a life-changing experience for them, the statement highlighted.

According to the music talent, the scholarship provided an opportunity to acquire not just the requisite knowledge but also a depth of knowledge beyond his expectations.