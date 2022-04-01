Gravenberch Is A Future Star To Look Out For – Kuyt

Ex Holland international, Dirk Kuyt has come out to hail Gravenberch amid reports linking him to a move away from Ajax. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are so many talented players in Holland and Gravenberch is definitely one of the very best to look out for in the future.

Kuyt added that reports have said the midfielder could be on his way to Bayern Munich, and that would be a very good move for him.

His words, “We have so many talented players in Holland, and Gravenberch is definitely one of them.”

“He’s doing really well at Ajax. He had a couple of games where he wasn’t playing, when Ten Hag was choosing other midfielders, but he’s coming back now and he is definitely one of the future stars of Dutch football.”

“In Holland they speak a lot about him moving to Bayern Munich, which would be a great step for him, but also, we say that sometimes it’s better to stay a little longer and play a few more games here.”

“Sometimes players leave too quickly, and these days it’s not too easy to make the step from the Eredivisie to the Bundesliga or the Premier League, or any big side in Europe, because the level of top teams is so big.”

“But for me, he’s a future star and he has everything to be a great player for the next couple of years.”