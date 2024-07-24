Greenwood Is Now Like A Son To Me – De Zerbi

Olympique Marseille manager, Roberto De Zerbi has come out to say that ex-MUFC forward, Mason Greenwood is now like a son to him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, as soon as a player signs for the club he is managing, he becomes like a son to him, and it becomes his duty to protect the footballer from external attacks.

De Zerbi, however, added that he will not hesitate to correct them sternly in private if they go on the wrong path.

His words, “What I can say is that once a player signs with Marseille, all the players, he becomes like a son to me and I will protect him from anyone. If I have to pull their ears or put him against the wall I will — but in front of people, I will defend him like a son.”

