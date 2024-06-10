Group applauds Governor Fubara’s Approval of Kalama Link Bridge Construction

In a significant boost to the infrastructure development of Rivers State, the Kalama Development Initiative, a socio-political pressure group, has praised Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS for approving the construction of a bridge that will connect Kalama to the rest of the state.

The group, founded in 2018 to address the socio-political concerns of youths in Kalama, hailed the Governor’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and improving the lives of the state’s residents.

In a statement signed by founder Sobere Opusunju, MBCS, and Head of Administration Comrade Inyie Okpukpo, the Kalama Development Initiative expressed gratitude for this vital infrastructure project. “This bridge will significantly improve access to markets, schools, hospitals, and other essential services for the people of Kalama,” the statement read.

The initiative also extended heartfelt appreciation to Hon. Joe Johnson, the Hon. Commissioner for Information from Epellema, for his advocacy during the State Executive Council meeting. Johnson’s dedication to his community’s well-being was acknowledged as a pivotal factor in moving the project forward.

The planned construction includes a 5.75 km road from Kalaibiama to Epellema, featuring a 450-meter bridge and solar lighting. This development is anticipated to enhance transportation safety and connectivity for several communities in the region.

The group expressed confidence in Monier Construction Company Nigeria Limited (MCC), the firm tasked with the project, to complete the work on schedule and within budget. The allocation of a 30 per cent mobilization fund is expected to ensure a smooth construction process.

Governor Fubara’s “Rivers First” mantra is reflected in these infrastructure projects, including the Trans-Kalabari Road and the Kalaibiama-Epellema Road. These initiatives are seen as pivotal in unlocking the economic potential of the coastal and riverine areas of Rivers State.

The state government remains committed to the betterment of all its citizens through these advancements. The Kalama Development Initiative believes these projects will usher in a new era of prosperity for Kalama, and surrounding communities.