Guber election: Be careful of your utterances – Gov Lalong warns traditional rulers

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Thursday urged traditional leaders to be cautious of their conduct and utterances as Nigerians elect leaders at different levels.

Lalong made the call during the coronation of the eighth Long Piapung of Piapung nation, Miskoom Lawrence Nashel, at the TRCM school, Pianpung, in Mikang Local Government Area ahead of the March 18 governorship election.

He said, “While I admonish His Royal Highness and all other traditional rulers to be careful of their conduct and utterances during the political season.

“I urge you to continue to support us by ensuring that those to take over from us have our vision and will sustain our legacies.”

The governor added, “Those who are privileged to occupy these positions must carry out the assignments based on trust and transparency.

“I expect that you will, in turn, shun any act that oppresses the people or puts undue pressure on them.”

Lalong congratulated the Long Piapung and urged him to be passionate about improving the welfare of his people by uplifting them from poverty, illiteracy, disease and crime.