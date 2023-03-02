Guber election: Vote APC to enjoy ‘central government’ – Chieftain to Kano residents

The gubernatorial campaign council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano has explained why it is highly important and critical for the indigenes of the state to vote for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The Director General of the campaign council, a former Secretary to the State Government, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi said that with the APC at the top, Kano will enjoy a working relationship with the national government if they are voted into office.

“We are optimistic of victory, but nonetheless, our people should be reminded that they should work the extra mile to ensure that APC is elected into office in Kano for us to enjoy the central government participation and serious concern,” Bichi said.

Bichi who, on Thursday, addressed newsmen alongside other members of the campaign council, including the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Mohammed Garba, said they are resuming campaign in full force.

Following the report of a pocket of violence in the just concluded presidential election in some parts of Kano, Bichi assured that the APC campaign, which has been peaceful, would continue to be peaceful till after the election.

He said: “We have been peaceful and Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna the gubernatorial candidate of our party has been preaching peace and that will continue to be our symbol and method of doing things.”

He said further: “We have a formidable candidate. We are not afraid because we knew that the Kano people are aware of what and who we are, so by the will of God, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will be governor.”

The campaign council appealed to the people of Kano to maintain the peace which the state has enjoyed in the last eight years of the Ganduje government.