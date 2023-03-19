    Login
    Guber poll: Bauchi gov in early lead, clears 8 of 10 LGAs

    Politics

    Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, is in an early lead in the results of Saturday’s governorship election in the state as he has taken eight out of the 10 local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

    Bauchi State Government

    The governor, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) floored his closest rival, the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who so far won two LGAs.

    While Mohammed led in Kirfi, Jamaare, Bogoro, Warji, Itas/Gadau, Dambam, Shira and Zaki LGAs, the former Air Force chief took Gamawa and Giade, his home local government.

    The details of the results so far are as follows:

    Kirfi

    PDP- 13, 454

    APC- 11, 631

    Jamaare

    PDP – 13, 693

    APC – 11, 865

    Bogoro

    PDP -16, 589

    APC – 10, 436

    Warji

    PDP – 20, 416

    APC – 11, 783

    Giade

    PDP – 14, 145

    APC – 18, 023

    Itas/Gadau

    PDP -18, 778

    APC -16, 206

    Gamawa

    PDP – 21, 558

    APC – 22, 565

    Dambam

    PDP – 13, 307

    APC – 11, 325

    Shira

    PDP -25, 373

    APC – 21, 644

    Zaki

    PDP – 26, 420

    APC – 19,637

