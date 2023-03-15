Guber Polls: Rivers PDP claims opposition planning to bomb INEC offices

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has reacted to claims that it is working in cahoots with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rig Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST on Thursday by the Director of Publicity & Communications, Rivers PDP, Ogbonna Nwuke, he described the allegation as baseless.

He said, “The banter of half-wits who are busy quarrelling with even the air they breathe while they quarrel with their tools.”

He also alleged that some parties planned to bomb INEC offices in the State ahead of the elections.

“We have heard about the plot of some political parties, including the APC, Labour and the SDP, to bomb INEC offices at the grassroots.

“These political parties accusing INEC and everybody, including security officials involved in the electoral process of conspiring with the PDP to rig Saturday’s elections in the State are like farmers who failed to take advantage of the early rains to plant their crops.

“We urge Rivers people to ignore them. We also urge Rivers people to vote massively for Siminalayi Fubara and all the candidates of the PDP.

“We have a track record in good governance that cannot be ignored. Governor Nyesom Wike has fulfilled the social contract entered into with the people,” he said.